We're extremely disgusted by the length of what people will do just to make a buck....or even hundreds! 😡😡😡On Monday, free tickets to’s public memorial service -- to be held Thursday (Apr. 11) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles -- were made available early Tuesday morning, but were gone within minutes.According to AXS, the company distributing the tickets through their website, made it clear that ticketholders must be California residents and were only allowed four tickets per household. But those stipulations didn’t stop scalpers from selling tickets online for anywhere from $100 – $500 a piece via sites such as Craigslist and OfferUp.The company also told TMZ they are working hard to remove the listings on Craigslist and other secondary selling websites.Nipsey’s memorial will begin at 10 a.m. sharp Thursday morning, and people traveling in groups must enter together, AXS said..........Get the full details HERE Nipsey's girlfriend,, continues to mourn his death, and in a recentwith the, she said; "She adds that she will always remember the rapper, who she dated for nearly six years, as the most upstanding man. "He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times," Lauren says."He was a truth seeker and truth speaker... He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."Meanwhile, his mother and father seem to have already come to terms with his death, despite the horrific nature of his killing. His mother, Angelique Smith, even says she is at "perfect peace."