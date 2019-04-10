We're extremely disgusted by the length of what people will do just to make a buck....or even hundreds! 😡😡😡
On Monday, free tickets to Nipsey Hussle’s public memorial service -- to be held Thursday (Apr. 11) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles -- were made available early Tuesday morning, but were gone within minutes.
According to AXS, the company distributing the tickets through their website, made it clear that ticketholders must be California residents and were only allowed four tickets per household.
But those stipulations didn’t stop scalpers from selling tickets online for anywhere from $100 – $500 a piece via sites such as Craigslist and OfferUp.
Nipsey's girlfriend, Lauren London, continues to mourn his death, and in a recent interviewwith the L.A Times, she said; "I'm going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest."
She adds that she will always remember the rapper, who she dated for nearly six years, as the most upstanding man.
"He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times," Lauren says.
"He was a truth seeker and truth speaker... He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."
Meanwhile, his mother and father seem to have already come to terms with his death, despite the horrific nature of his killing. His mother, Angelique Smith, even says she is at "perfect peace."
Last night's new episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" was all sorts of crazy and what had us all gagging was Tiarra's gift box to her baby daddy, Scrappy DeLeon, that contained a key to her home. 😖😖😕😕😕😕
Rapper Kodak Black is really unappologetic when it comes to actress Lauren London following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hustle in Los Angeles, California by making an "insensitive comment" that didn't sit well with many social media users.