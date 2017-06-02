[VIDEO] Joseline Hernandez QUITS "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" + Threatens to EXPOSE Mona to Oprah!
The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess and new mom, who believes she should be paid more for appearing on the show each season, announced her departure on her personal IG page on Thursday. See photo above!
Though we're not exactly sure what happened between Hernandez and Mona, but in cases like this, the show's boss and production team usually try to work out some lucrative deal with their main moneymaker/star -- you know -- that one reason why viewers tune in each week.
“[I'm going to come back] in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have y'all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b**ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years. I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”Watch the IG clip below:
But if you are wondering what the 30-year-old reality star and rapstress is going to do for coins, well, she's back with her baby daddy and business partner Stevie J., whom were both scheduled to appear on the Wendy Williams Show but the two got into an altercation and that appearance got canceled.

