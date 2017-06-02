[VIDEO] Joseline Hernandez QUITS "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" + Threatens to EXPOSE Mona to Oprah!









“[I'm going to come back] in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have y'all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b**ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years. I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”





"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" reality starhas just quit the show after making threats to expose executive producervia Instagram.The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess and new mom, who believes she should be paid more for appearing on the show each season, announced her departure on her personal IG page on Thursday. See photo above!Though we're not exactly sure what happened between Hernandez and Mona, but in cases like this, the show's boss and production team usually try to work out some lucrative deal with their main moneymaker/star -- you know -- that one reason why viewers tune in each week.And things also got a little more interesting with's mom begging fans to tagin their Instagram caption so she can sit and tell Ms. Winfrey what really happens behind the scenes on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.Watch the IG clip below:But if you are wondering what the 30-year-old reality star and rapstress is going to do for coins, well, she's back with her baby daddy and business partner Stevie J., whom were both scheduled to appear on the Wendy Williams Show but the two got into an altercation and that appearance got canceled.Moreover, Stevie shared a photo of himself and Mona on social media yesterday, with caption: “” Yeah we know, Stevie enjoys stirring the pot.Let us know what do you think about Joseline's extra dramatic exit in the comments....