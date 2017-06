Still Going Strong? Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Dating Ty Dolla $ign... [PIC]

“Lauren and Ty Dolla are cute as sh*t.” Though, some fans aren’t sure about the status yet, they still like seeing them together.

“Well I like Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren together either way, dating or not, whether they just hanging and vibing they still cute as f*ck.”

And not everybody is sold on the duo's relationship: “Lauren and Ty Dolla Sign is such a weird combination.”

They are 11-months strong?.....Well, that's the word on the street!It was love at first sight forandafter their infamous collaboration on Fifth Harmony's hit track, "" in 2016.This past week, the Fifth Harmony's songstress and Ty was spotted hanging out at a friend's birthday party and [Lauren] also shared a photo of them together on her personal Instagram page for her fans to see.After the photo was circulated over a thousand times, a few fans commented on Lauren, 20, and Ty, 32, relationship by saying:Ty also added more fuel to the dating rumors by tweeting, "," on Tuesday night. He later added , "."So far, there is no definitive proof of the duo shacking up, but fans are convinced there is something going on between them.