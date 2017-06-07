Still Going Strong? Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Dating Ty Dolla $ign... [PIC]
It was love at first sight for Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign after their infamous collaboration on Fifth Harmony's hit track, "Work From Home" in 2016.
This past week, the Fifth Harmony's songstress and Ty was spotted hanging out at a friend's birthday party and [Lauren] also shared a photo of them together on her personal Instagram page for her fans to see.
After the photo was circulated over a thousand times, a few fans commented on Lauren, 20, and Ty, 32, relationship by saying:
“Lauren and Ty Dolla are cute as sh*t.” Though, some fans aren’t sure about the status yet, they still like seeing them together.
“Well I like Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren together either way, dating or not, whether they just hanging and vibing they still cute as f*ck.”
And not everybody is sold on the duo's relationship: “Lauren and Ty Dolla Sign is such a weird combination.”Ty also added more fuel to the dating rumors by tweeting, "She knows I'm the man," on Tuesday night. He later added, "1 thing I do know is how it go."
So far, there is no definitive proof of the duo shacking up, but fans are convinced there is something going on between them.
No comments: