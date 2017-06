Reclaim Your Beauty with the Power of Nature

RISE AND SHINE





In the recent years, we have finally become aware of the dangers of unhealthy and processed food and people have been increasingly switching to an organic way of living. It is that same path we should follow when it comes to skincare and cosmetics. The reason – the things we put on our body are of equal importance as those we allow to enter our body.The era of purchasing products with labels we can hardly pronounce let alone comprehend should be banished from our lives. It’s time we welcome the era of alternative, and by that we mean natural and organic products, with open arms. These are the products that are truly here to serve and protect, with care and tenderness; they make us feel not only beautiful but safe. They keep our skin from harm’s way, and it’s high time we give them their rightfully earned place in our lives and makeup cases.Morning’s here and that means one thing – brushing, washing and moisturizing! The morning skincare ritual should be an indispensable part of your overall care; it’s the skin’s breakfast.Now, the importance of moisturizing can’t be stressed enough, and the same goes for sun protection. To combine your love of well-hydrated and supremely protected skin, always look for natural moisturizers with SPF. We admire Asian girls for their impeccable, youthful skin, and their ultimate secret lies in avoiding the sun and slathering the skin with SPF.This match made in heaven can be found in one single natural moisturizer - Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47. Packed with moisturizing argan oil and antioxidants this fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula is something you will swear by. It was even named Allure Best of Beauty winner in the category of natural wonders, so there’s also that.When you head out, ready to conquer the day, you need your beauty armor by your side. Pore-clogging, heavy foundations that overwhelm the skin are to be kicked to the curb and replaced by natural, mineral foundations.The most wonderful traits of mineral foundations are their ability to nourish the skin, prevent breakouts, offer the much-needed sun protection and actually improve your skin instead of simply covering the imperfections. That is why your pick should, without a doubt, be the mineral makeup by Jane Iredale . Prep the skin with the amazing Smooth Affair Facial Primer and top things off with Liquid Minerals foundation for that healthy glow that doesn’t quit. The single best part – your skin improves with every use, and when the day comes to an end and you start getting ready to turn in, removing your makeup doesn’t come with a set of new-found blemishes and breakouts.When we were children, bedtime stories were that final step before falling asleep. Now that we’re all grown-up, our version of a bedtime story is the nighttime skincare routine. Because your skin was cared for throughout the day, it doesn’t take much to complete the care before turning in. Natural beauty products are amazing, but there are wonderful cleansers you can make all on your own, so put those idle hands to work and give these recipes a go.Once the skin is sparkling clean, it is time for the night cream to step onto the stage. While it's true there is no magic bullet when it comes to perfecting skin, one ingredient comes pretty close—retinol. There are tons of synthetic products that contain retinol, so keep your eyes open and look for natural ones, such as Majestic Pure or the OZ Naturals retinol moisturizer. Retinol is the one ingredient dermatologists seem to be on the same page about, awarding it the title of a miracle worker when it comes to minimizing wrinkles and signs of aging.Every now and then the skin is in need of some extra love and devotion, and the best way to provide that love is with natural masks and exfoliators.You’re familiar with coffee, right? It’s the mighty beverage that provides the morning fuel. It can do the same for your skin, so pay attention to these DIY recipes for coffee scrubs and masks, refresh the skin and say good riddance to dead skin cells, naturally of course. Coffee just got a brand new set of purposes.