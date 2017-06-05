Kim Kardashian to Caitlyn Jenner: "I Have No Respect for Her!"





"If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I can't—even for the sake of my sisters—spend time with someone that doesn't even care about my mother," she said. "It's like enough already." She later told her mom, "I just have no respect for [Caitlyn] anymore. Someone that had this perspective, I wouldn't even want around."

On last night's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" the family continued to deal with's tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and voices their distaste for the book.After hearing how the Kardashian Matriarchwas portrayed in the memoir,was curious to read it for herself, but she promised Caitlyn she would keep an open mind and respect her side of the story.," Caitlyn explained to her step-daughter, Kim. "However, after Kim read the book from cover to cover, she couldn't stay neutral any longer.Be sure to tune in next Sunday to see what the other Kardashian and Jenner sisters have to say about Caitlyn's tell-all-book on E!