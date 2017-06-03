Ads Top

Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester, Visits Bombing Victims! [PHOTOS]

June 03, 2017
Read

Yesterday, Ariana Grande's made an heartfelt return to Manchester after the suicide bombing at her concert that left 22 people dead back in May.

The 23-year-old, who was left distraught after the bombing and stayed off media, made her return to Manchester, England on Friday (June 2) to pay visits to the injured victims and paid her respect to the families of the deceased victims in-light of her upcoming benefit concert on Sunday June 4th.

She also shared a photo of herself chatting with one of the victims, a young girl with her hair in braids, and brought teddy bears and flowers for her young fans who were still being treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for the injuries they sustained after her concert bombing.


The songstress also spent time with a 8-year-old girl named Lily Harrison, whom she showered with hugs and praise for being so brave during the attack.

"I'm so proud of you," the "Dangerous Woman" singer told her young fan. "You are so strong. You are doing really well."


Ari has promised her fans that she will be donating all of the proceeds from her concert to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on that tragic Monday night on May 22nd.

Image credits: Instagram/Twitter
Tags :

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
GWL Magazine - Entertainment News Media. All Rights Reserved 2016-2017. Powered by Blogger.