Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester, Visits Bombing Victims! [PHOTOS]
The 23-year-old, who was left distraught after the bombing and stayed off media, made her return to Manchester, England on Friday (June 2) to pay visits to the injured victims and paid her respect to the families of the deceased victims in-light of her upcoming benefit concert on Sunday June 4th.
She also shared a photo of herself chatting with one of the victims, a young girl with her hair in braids, and brought teddy bears and flowers for her young fans who were still being treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for the injuries they sustained after her concert bombing.
"I'm so proud of you," the "Dangerous Woman" singer told her young fan. "You are so strong. You are doing really well."
Image credits: Instagram/Twitter
