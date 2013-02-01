Celebrity Birthday,
....Don't they just grow-up too fast?!
Chris Brown appears to be working hard for 'Daddy of the Year', but the proud papa of one makes it look all too easy!
On Sunday, the 28-year-old singer hosted a fun-filled pool party for his daughter Royalty, who turned Three-years-old, in Los Angeles and took to Instagram to share moments from the birthday bash with his nearly 40 million followers. Check out the photos below:
Guests at the party were treated to cupcakes and Chris looked on as Royalty picked one out. Chris also shared a cute portrait of Royalty on Instagram on Saturday making note of her birthday. 'MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!! HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU,' he captioned the photo.
TURNING THREE IS A BIG DEAL! Chris Brown Throws A Birthday Pool-Party for Daughter Royalty
