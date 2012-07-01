Top Fashion Nail Trends to Try in 2017.... Get Inspired!

beauty advice,
If you`re going to replenish your wardrobe with the latest 2017 trends if you're going to change your hairstyle to be always in the lead of the latest fashion tendencies this season so it's time to think also about updating your manicure as your nail design has to correspond and complete your look.
Sometimes it`s hard to imagine how such small canvas as nails can influence your image but it`s really can. Each year you have to follow the brand-new creative and a bit crazy nail design ideas to keep up to date.
Here you can find the most gorgeous and fashionable 2017 nail trends.
Bedazzled nails are the top trend in 2017. The bedazzles decorate all types of manicure and are perfectly combined with French. By the way, French will be one of the most demanded nail designs in 2017. Creative French – French in different variations – will be the great choice for such snappy dresser as you are!
See more designs below:
This year pastel colors will be the trendiest that`s why you should pay attention to the pastel short rounded nail designs.
stiletto nails design ideas.
We hope that after you have scrolled through these serious manicure inspo will have you bursting with ideas throughout 2017 and beyond.
