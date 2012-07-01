Advertise

Top Fashion Nail Trends to Try in 2017.... Get Inspired!

If you`re going to replenish your wardrobe with the latest 2017 trends if you're going to change your hairstyle to be always in the lead of the latest fashion tendencies this season so it's time to think also about updating your manicure as your nail design has to correspond and complete your look.

Sometimes it`s hard to imagine how such small canvas as nails can influence your image but it`s really can. Each year you have to follow the brand-new creative and a bit crazy nail design ideas to keep up to date.

Here you can find the most gorgeous and fashionable 2017 nail trends.


Bedazzled nails are the top trend in 2017. The bedazzles decorate all types of manicure and are perfectly combined with French. By the way, French will be one of the most demanded nail designs in 2017. Creative French – French in different variations – will be the great choice for such snappy dresser as you are!

Image credits: IG

This year pastel colors will be the trendiest that`s why you should pay attention to the pastel short rounded nail designs.

As you strive for the naturalist in 2017 nude nails complete such image splendidly as it always looks so fresh and healthy but how delicate it emphasizes your individuality.

Short rounded pastel nails and nude nail designs will bring back in summer 2017 as well as stiletto nails design ideas.


Image credits: IG


Image credits: IG

Image credits: IG

Image credits: IG


Image credits: IG
Image source: IG
Image source: IG
Image source: IG




Image credits: IG

Image credits: IG

Image credits: IG

Image credits: IG
Image source: IG
Image source: IG
Image source: IG

Image source: IG

We hope that after you have scrolled through these serious manicure inspo will have you bursting with ideas throughout 2017 and beyond.
