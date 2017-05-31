Tiger Woods Blames New Medication for DUI Arrest + Apologizes to Friends, Family & Fans!

By GWL Staff -

For whatsoever reason in the world, Tiger Woods is now trending on social media for a wrong reason. This is an epitome of sadness at its peak for the 41-year-old tennis champ.

Woods have had series of seasons of bad outings in recent times and this time the winner of 14 major championships who broke records with stunning regularity has been arrested close to his home in Jupiter Island at 3 a.m., on Monday.

But hours after his release from a jail near his Florida home, Woods issued a statement saying “alcohol was not involved.”

In the statement, released through his publicist, Woods blamed his arrest on prescription drugs.
“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” Woods said in the statement. “I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” , but Mark Steinberg, Woods’s frequent agent, would not say whether the mix of medications Woods cited was related to his back problems.
Although his arrest was based on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail that morning, according to police records. In his statement in the early hours of that same day, woods said; “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” but “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.
“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”
The arrest continues a long period in Woods’s career in which the news he makes comes off the golf course. The episode of woods downturns is one of the most epic falls from grace in sporting history.

Also, Woods was release from police custody around 10:50 a.m, later that day. There has been no details as to where he was going or coming from, nor the level of substances in his system.

But according to ESPN:
Woods told police he was taking several prescriptions, including two painkillers. Police said Woods was "cooperative as much as possible" and that he agreed to take a breath test and a urine test. He blew a 0.00 in the breath test.
DID YOU KNOW? Woods and his ex-wife, Elin, had their divorce confirmed not so long. A golfer who had burst on to the scene as a fresh-faced and brilliant teenager, to the point where he had endorsement deals worth tens of millions, found himself shunned by some of his commercial partners amid serious damage to his reputation.

Woods stood before an audience and issued a public apology for the actions which cost him his marriage and led to a two-month spell in a sex addiction clinic. His career was to suffer, partly on account of this personal turmoil but also a series of injuries. 

