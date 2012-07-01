SPOTTED: Serena Williams' Late Night Stop At a Florida's Dollar Tree [PHOTOS]





[Serena] is teaching her fetus fiscal responsibility! We're told shoppers quickly recognized Serena and she was super cool -- and even stopped to pose for a couple pics. And get this, we're told the multi-millionaire -- who's engaged to a super rich tech giant -- is a regular at the shop. #HowTheRichStayRich

Serena is teaching other celebrities that having money doesn't always mean you can't be thrifty. See more pics inside....Fresh off her red carpet appearance at this year's Met Gala event in New York City, tennis superstar and multi-millionairesswas spotted going into a local dollar tree in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday night.Williams, who wore a maxi dress that showed off her growing baby bump and pink track sneakers, reportedly bought a bunch of dollar items -- all under a DOLLAR!Via TMZ:See photos below: