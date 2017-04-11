RECAP: "Basketball Wives" Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman Best-friends Again, Jackie the Villan!



Let's get into it....



A lot has transpired on VH1's "Basketball Wives" franchise, and the latest season packs a lot of the expected drama and with two BBW alumni's becoming best friends again!

Let's get into it....A lot has transpired on VH1's "Basketball Wives" franchise, and the latest season packs a lot of the expected drama and with two BBW alumni's becoming best friends again!





For starters, the first two episodes of Basketball Wives centered mainly around realty star Jackie Christie, her rocky relationship with her oldest daughter, Takari, and welcoming her fourth grandchild. As an excited grandmother , Jackie decides to throw a Glam-Ma bash to celebrate the birth of her fourth grandchild, that however, didn't go as planned as some of the girls had issues that needed to be laid out on the table, so to say, and some of the girls namely Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O'Neal, decided to not part take in the festivities.







We also witnessed Jackie’s annoyance over Evelyn’s donation to her daughter Takari's GoFundme page for her eldest son’s burn wounds... as they would, a good deed never goes "unpunished" --literally. As a result, Shaunie and Evelyn speculated as to why there is a party in the first place given all the strain and media attention surrounding Jackie's parenting skills along with her daughter asking for money via social media. Eventually, both women decide it's in everyone’s best interest not to attend, or as Evelyn put it “this party is going to be nothing but bad for me…”.





Tami, on her part, accepted Jackie's party invitation after consulting with her attractive baller-built boyfriend Reggie. She feels unsure of whether or not to attend and considers her friendship with Jackie as “fake.” According to her, Jackie allowing Evelyn to talk trash about her and called her all sorts of names behind her back makes her not such a good friend. Her boyfriend Reggie, however, convinces her to put their issues aside and attend the party.











Tami confronted Jackie about allowing Evelyn to trash talk her like “a motherf*****g dog.” Jackie tries to explain but their voices escalate into a shouting match. Jackie eventually admits that she never read Tami’s text. Tami walks out in anger while Jackie is left frustrated. Jackie’s Glam-Ma party is finally here and as expected the highlight of the event revolved around her issues with Tami.Tami confronted Jackie about allowing Evelyn to trash talk her like “a motherf*****g dog.” Jackie tries to explain but their voices escalate into a shouting match. Jackie eventually admits that she never read Tami’s text. Tami walks out in anger while Jackie is left frustrated.





Newbie, Cristen Metoyer, decided to go check on Tami, where Tami proclaims herself to be the most loyal friend a person could have. Jackie also tries to move on from their issue by hanging out with new cast members Keonna and Elena....that ends up in yet another argument between the girls, mainly about Elena flaunting her text message relationship with Keonna's children's father and ex-high school sweat-heart, Nick Young.











The final showdown happens between Tami and Jackie again. On her way out of the less-than-fun party, Jackie calls out Tami for apparently rolling her eyes at her. Another shouting match ensues in which Tami reveals that she thinks Evelyn not only sees her as a competition but also tries to copy everything she does.

Mistress 101”. The event seemed to be going down smoothly until Jackie showed up uninvited but with the good intention of apologizing, however, nothing was resolved and both women are left pissed-off.





But the highlight of last Monday night's episode revolved mainly around Tami and Evelyn putting their issues to the side and all it took was both ladies apologizing to each-other at the same damn time. Oh yeah, Shaunie played the mediator so the ladies didn't have the chance to bump fist or break glass inside a fancy Los Angeles restaurant. Other highlights included Tami’s first book signing for her newly released nonfiction book “”. The event seemed to be going down smoothly until Jackie showed up uninvited but with the good intention of apologizing, however, nothing was resolved and both women are left pissed-off.But the highlight of last Monday night's episode revolved mainly around Tami and Evelyn putting their issues to the side and all it took was both ladies apologizing to each-other at the same damn time. Oh yeah, Shaunie played the mediator so the ladies didn't have the chance to bump fist or break glass inside a fancy Los Angeles restaurant.

What did you think of the latest episode? Let us know in the comments below....