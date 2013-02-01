Nicki Minaj Responds to Nas Dating Rumors; He's A Real King! [VIDEO]





Nicki Minaj Responds to Nas Dating Rumors The rap mogul discussed rumors that have been swirling about her and a certain someone. All hail the King and Queen of Queens!

recently sat down withto talk about her new tuition fund program anddating rumors.When asked about her dating life, the rapper responded by saying she wanted to go a year by being celibate and made it clear she hated men in general. But it looks like Queen's native, Nas, had a sudden affect on Nicki's change of heart, where she confirmed making him an exception.Nicki also revealed traveling to Nas' home for sleepovers and made it clear they haven't done the nasty just yet.Watch the video below: