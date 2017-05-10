NEW COUPLE ALERT: Nicki Minaj Dating Nas?... See Photos that Sparked the Rumors Inside!





Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Word on the street is thatand rapperare hip-hop’s newest power couple?The alleged couple recently shared a series of pics of them cozied up on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but speculate that the two are in fact dating.In one of her Instagram post, the "Young Money" Princess shared a photo Nas' arm wrapped around her shoulder, and she looks as comfortable as can be. See photo below:No longer shedding light on her split from rapper, Nicki also captioned the photo: “Only. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜,” Nicki added.But it appears that Nas and Nicki's dinner date night was in celebration of a recent accomplishment. Although it’s still unclear what the accomplanishment was,, also shared a photo himself with the duo, whom was holding an Emmy Awards trophy with caption: “Dinner with Nas & Nicki & our Emmy. 🏦 congrats @sweetgrassp.”It was also reported that Nas, who is an executive producer on the Netflix show, might have been celebrating the success of the show.