NEW COUPLE ALERT: Nicki Minaj Dating Nas?... See Photos that Sparked the Rumors Inside!

Word on the street is that Nicki Minaj and rapper Nas are hip-hop’s newest power couple?
The alleged couple recently shared a series of pics of them cozied up on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but speculate that the two are in fact dating.
In one of her Instagram post, the "Young Money" Princess shared a photo Nas' arm wrapped around her shoulder, and she looks as comfortable as can be. See photo below:
No longer shedding light on her split from rapper Meek Mill, Nicki also captioned the photo: “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜,” Nicki added.
But it appears that Nas and Nicki's dinner date night was in celebration of a recent accomplishment. Although it’s still unclear what the accomplanishment was, Statik Selektah, also shared a photo himself with the duo, whom was holding an Emmy Awards trophy with caption: “Dinner with Nas & Nicki & our Emmy. 🏦 congrats @sweetgrassp.”
It was also reported that Nas, who is an executive producer on the Netflix show The Get Down, might have been celebrating the success of the show.
I think its bout time Nicki found her a decent man instead of Millz and Scarf Bi-chy-a$$.ReplyDelete