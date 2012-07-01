MET GALA: Rihanna Steals the Show in a Flower Petal Comme Des Garcons Gown!

Awards Show,
Rihanna is the only girl in the world that can pull off a tiered flower petal dress from Comme Des Garcon's 2016 Fall collection at the Met Gala in New York City.
The 29-year-old songstress ripped the Met Gala's 2017 red carpet in the Garcon's ready-to-wear design and it's definitely not hard to see why she stole the show in the outrageous piece.
She's being hailed as the only star to truly capture the theme of this year's event and paired gown with a three dimensional jewelry that gave her that extra wow factor.
RiRi also rocked her hair in a loose top bun as bangs framed her face and eye makeup matched the rosy reds featured throughout the dizzying ensemble. She completed her outfit with laced up red heels that were tied all the way up her long legs.
