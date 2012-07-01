Kirk Frost Admits He Cheated on Rasheeda... Breaks the News to their Sons

Kirk Frost,
You know as a parent you’ve messed up pretty badly when your kids feel like they can lecture you about being a good husband or wife!
In an upcoming episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta," reality star and music producer Kirk Frost is getting a little tough love from his kids after he broke the news to them about his extra marital affair.
In a bonus clip, Kirk finally sat down with his sons Kelsie and Ky to talk about why he cheated on their mother Rasheeda that might have ruin their marriage for good.
Via VHI:
While there are no tears from his sons, they more or less want to send a message that their dad to show him their real wrath if he doesn’t find a way to hold this family together. The two are hopeful, though, that Rasheeda will forgive him, so the conversation’s whole vibe is surprisingly mellow considering the context. Their guidance include gems like, “Hillary took Bill back.” While those two aren’t exactly relationship goals, Kirk needs any sort of inspiration he can get at this point.Be sure to check out Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Mondays at 8/7c! See BONUS clip HERE
