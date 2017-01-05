Kendall Jenner: "Don't Judge Me For Embracing My Sexual Side... I Don't Do it Often!"

celebrity engagements,
Kendall Jenner's sense of style can sometimes be mistaken for RACY, let's just say, doing too much for attention, especially on red carpets. READ MORE HERE >>>>
But "The Keeping up with the Kardashian" reality star and model recently explained to famed photographer Mario Testino that she doesn't want fans to judge her for dressing a certain type of way, showcasing her ass-ets (cough, cough -- the 2017 Met Gala in New York City) because she "don't get to do it often."
During Testino's podcast, Jenner said that her approach to fashion is a reflection of the types of photo-shoots she wants to explore....it's a desire of hers to do sexier photos/work.
Via People's Magazine:
The Victoria's Secret angel, who has even found her ways around Instagram's no-nudes policy, also told W magazine that she loves her "tits being out," and hopes that the modeling industry will be willing to take more risks when it comes to conceptualizing her work.
"I don't get to be hot very often," Jenner told Testino. "I love going like, sexual, because I don't get to do it."
Testino offered a possible explanation for Jenner's lack of "sexual" work: "It's so weird because you have the body," he responded. "I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you've done a lot of American Vogue and it's not about that and it's more about clothes."
Kendall and A$AP Rocky gets cosy at the Met Gala after-party in NYC.
