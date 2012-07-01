Essentials of a 10-Minute Workout... What Good it Does to the body!





A 10 minute workout is the perfect choice for business individuals that are short on time. Sometimes it's tough to find 30 minutes to an hour during the day to spend exercising. However, new studies show that a daily workout of just 10 minutes is enough to provide significant benefits to your body.





These short bursts of exercise are excellent for individuals that are fitness beginners or those that have medial problems keeping them from exercising vigorously for longer periods. So what are the benefits of a 10 Minute Workout? Well, just doing a 10 minute workout on a regular basis can provide many excellent benefits to your body and improve your health.









One study done recently showed that exercise affects various metabolites in the body that work to improve blood sugar levels, burn fat and calories, and helps to increase energy levels. The great thing is that these metabolites were affected with just 10 minutes of exercise. In fact, even an hour after the quick workout, the changes within the body were still measurable.





Get the most from your short daily workout! This will also help to eliminate toxins from the body, help strengthen the heart and improve blood flow throughout the body. While getting active for 10 minutes each day can offer benefits, no matter what you do, there are specific ways to make the most of your short workout.





REMEMBER: Your goal should be to make each workout get your heart pumping hard while doing moves to tone muscles and burn off fat and calories.





Here are a few options you can try when you only have 10 minutes.





The Bootcamp Routine





Do a bootcamp style routine that combines strengthening calisthenics with aerobic activity to maximize your time.

Begin with a quick stretching warmup for 30 seconds.

Then do 30 seconds of fast paced jumping jacks.

Next, add a minute of stepups on a stairstepper, on a curb or steps near your home.

Now, spend four minutes alternating jogging and sprinting.

Take a minute and do as many push-ups as possible.

Now get to your feet and do squats while curling dumbbells for a minute.

Move into a plank position and hold it for a minute.

After the plank position, do 30 seconds more of jumping jacks and then slowly jog in place to cool down for another 30 seconds.





The AB Workout





Toning your core is important and a quick 10 minute workout is a perfect way to tone abs and eliminate belly flab.





- Start out by doing slow crunches with your legs extended for 10-20 reps.





- Then continue crunches while bringing your knee towards your chest, alternating knees. Do this for 10 reps on each leg.





- Then do 20-30 reps or basic crunches, spending some time resting after these are complete.





- After a short resting period, do 25-30 reps of reverse crunches, which work the lower abdominal muscles.





- Last, finish up with bicycle crunches, which work well on the oblique muscles.





Why not commit to a workout regime each day and trust, you will see results!