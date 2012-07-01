Congress Threatens to go after Barack Obama's Pension Following $400,000 Speech Deal

barack Obama,
It looks like Republicans have an agenda and their agenda is break former president Barack Obama.
Just one day after news broke about cutting funding to former First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program, a new report now claims that congress is threatening to go after Barack's pension due to his upcoming speech to investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.
The six-figure payment that Obama is receiving for the appearance caught the eye of at least one lawmaker whom suggested that congress should evaluate Obama's presidential pension because of it.
Via Yahoo:
House Oversight and Government Reform chair Jason Chaffetz commented in a USA Today story published Wednesday that said lawmakers may reintroduce a bill that would target presidential pensions if a former commander-in-chief earns outside income of at least $400,000. While in office, Obama vetoed the Presidential Allowance Modernization Act — a bill sponsored by Chaffetz that would have capped a president's pension at $200,000 a year and phased out pensions if they earned $400,000 or more from other sources.
USA Today's tweet Wednesday night read: "Obama's $400,000 speech could prompt Congress to go after his pension." Chaffetz responded: "Yes, it will." "The Obama hypocrisy on this issue is revealing," Chaffetz added.
"His veto was very self-serving." "The basic premise here is, if they want to go fishing in Utah for the rest of their lives, they can do that. They will be well compensated for the rest of their lives," Chaffetz said. "If they're going to make millions of dollars, the taxpayers shouldn't have to subsidize them." Obama reasoned that his veto was based upon "unintended consequences" that would have affected his predecessors.
"President Obama will deliver speeches from time to time," said former White House spokesman Eric Schultz. "Some of those speeches will be paid, some will be unpaid, and regardless of venue or sponsor, President Obama will be true to his values, his vision, and his record."Folks on Twitter had this to say:
Reagan made millions in speeches. What's different about Obama? I can't put my finger on it, but it's something that's obviously making the Republicans go insane. I just can't figure out what's different.And another Twitter user tweeted:
Wow, just another example of using their legislative powers to personally attack Obama. He's earned his pension, let him keep it. Or also apply your bill to all legislators as well. Show that this isn't just about Obama. Trump will probably veto anyway. No way her turns down money.Let us hear your take on this in the comments below.....
