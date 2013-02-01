Advertise

Bruno Mars and Beyonce TOP Bet Nominees, Nicki Minaj Falls Short!

Beyoncé and Bruno Mars are this year’s 2017 TOP BET Awards nominees.

According BET's official website, Beyoncé was nominated for seven awards and Mars copped five noms. And not too far behind them are Chance the Rapper, Solange Knowles and Migos, with four nominations each.

Beyoncé and her sister Solange are both nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and Best Collaboration goes to Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar on “Freedom”, along with Album of the Year and Video of the Year.

Mars is also up for Album of the Year, as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Chance the Rapper joins 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A as Best New Artist nominees. Chance the Rapper is already having a good year after he won his first Grammy this year.

And with all the hype surrounding Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's beef earlier this year, the frenemies fell short on the BET nomination charts... earning each only ONE nom.

Check out the partial list of BET's 2017 nominees below:

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar

 Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Big Sean, “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Solange, “Cranes in the Sky” ​

 Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom—Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia—Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X—Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams—Tyga featuring Desiigner “Gucci Snakes”
Kahlil Joseph and ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter—Beyoncé, “Sorry”​

 Best New Artist

21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A

Album of the Year

24K Magic—Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only—J. Cole
A Seat at the Table—Solange
Coloring Book—Chance the Rapper
Lemonade—Beyoncé

Best Female R&amp;B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé
​Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange

 Best Male R&amp;B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher

 Best Group

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe and Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, “No Problem”
Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane and Usher, “Party”
DJ Khaled featuring ​Beyoncé and Jay Z, “Shining”
​Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”<br />

Be sure to check out the full list HERE
