Bruno Mars and Beyonce TOP Bet Nominees, Nicki Minaj Falls Short!





Beyoncé and Bruno Mars are this year’s 2017 TOP BET Awards nominees.

According BET's official website, Beyoncé was nominated for seven awards and Mars copped five noms. And not too far behind them areand, with four nominations each.Beyoncé and her sister Solange are both nominated for, andgoes to Beyoncé andon “Freedom”, along withandMars is also up for, as well as. Chance the Rapper joins 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A asnominees. Chance the Rapper is already having a good year after he won his first Grammy this year.And with all the hype surroundingand's beef earlier this year, the frenemies fell short on the BET nomination charts... earning each only ONE nom.Check out the partial list of BET's 2017 nominees below:Big SeanChance the RapperDrakeFutureJ. ColeKendrick LamarCardi BMissy ElliottNicki MinajRemy MaYoung M.A​Beyoncé, “Sorry”Big Sean, “Bounce Back”Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”Solange, “Cranes in the Sky” ​Benny Boom—Kehlani, “CRZY”Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia—Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”Director X—Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”Hype Williams—Tyga featuring Desiigner “Gucci Snakes”Kahlil Joseph and ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter—Beyoncé, “Sorry”​21 SavageCardi BChance the RapperKhalidYoung M.A24K Magic—Bruno Mars4 Your Eyez Only—J. ColeA Seat at the Table—SolangeColoring Book—Chance the RapperLemonade—Beyoncé​Beyoncé​KehlaniMary J. BligeRihannaSolangeBruno MarsChris BrownThe WeekndTrey SongzUsher2 Chainz and Lil WayneA Tribe Called QuestFat Joe and Remy MaMigosRae Sremmurd​Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, “No Problem”Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane and Usher, “Party”DJ Khaled featuring ​Beyoncé and Jay Z, “Shining”​Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

