UPDATE: Aaron Hernandez's Death WAS ACTUALLY Suicide, Despite Murder Rumors!





Baez said he believes this could be a murder, by either inmates or the folks who run the prison. And Baez isn’t the only one who doesn’t believe that Hernandez would commit suicide. Hernandez’s former agent, Brian Murphy, told ESPN on Wednesday morning that there was “absolutely no chance” Hernandez took his own life. “Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him, and he would never take his own life,” Murphy said. Baez told TMZ Sports that Hernandez’s family is devastated and believes he was in a good space and wouldn’t have taken his own life.









NEW REPORT:

This week, it was reported that ex-ballerhad committed suicide inside his prison cell just days after he was acquitted in the 2012 fatal shootings ofandin Boston.According to reports, prison authorities found the 27-year-old unresponsive in his cell and claimed he used a bed-sheet hanging from his window to hang himself. Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, believe his client was murdered by an inmate or prison official as he showed no signs of being suicidal when he last seen and spoke to him last Friday.Via TMZ:Daily Mail also reports that “” An insider told the website Hernandez had given “most of his personal belongings to fellow inmates and covered the floor of his cell in soap,” so he wouldn't be able to stop himself even if he tried to adopt his decision..Hernandez leaves behind a daughter whom he fathered with his fiancee,. In addition, his lawyer, said Hernandez was optimistic that he would have his previous murder conviction in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd, for which he was serving a prison term of life without the possibility of parole, overturned.Aaron Hernandez's fiancee is concerned evidence from the ex-NFL's star's death could be discarded ... so she's suing the Dept. of Corrections. Story developing.....