Quick Easy Steps for a Flawless Make-up to Kick Start Your Day!

When you look at some of the most beautiful women out there, it seems like they do not have any makeup on yet they still look fresh, polished, and flawless. It may be true that they are simply blessed to look that way without the use of makeup, but it might also be that they know the secrets to applying makeup without looking like they did.The first thing that you need to do is to make sure your skin is at its best condition. Skin, while not necessarily perfect, will look fresh if you always wash your face morning and night, using a gentle cleanser and a cloth to lightly exfoliate your face.After washing your face, use a moisturizer. This is one of the best skin care tip you can get. Look for a tinted moisturizer with sun screen in the morning. Since it is pure moisturizer, you don't have to worry if doesn't match your skin type. As a matter of fact you can even choose a deeper color to give your skin a warm and sun kissed glow.If you are bothered by pimples or dark circles under your eyes, use a concealer that is rich in color with a small applicator. Apply just the right amount, because using too much concealer will make the flaws stand out even more. Simply pat, blend, and build it up in light layers to give you a flawless look.Shiny skin is a problem, and you can fix it with a powder that is oil absorbing. Make use of a brush and apply in a circular motion to give you a fresh look without that cakey or powdery appearance.To give yourself a subtle flush, use a warm cheek cream blush in pink or peach. Blend in circular motions. Apply lighter shade of pink on the top of your cheekbones to accentuate.Use a soft brown tint on your eyelids to boost your eyes' natural form. Look for a shade that is a touch darker than your natural skin tone.Look for a lipstick that matches the exact color of your lips. Use your finger to slick across your lips instead of straight from the tube, and apply with gentle pressure to give it a subtle full look.If you want bright eyes without the heavy look, use clear mascara and clean eyebrows comb through your lashes for a fresh, feathery and clean look.