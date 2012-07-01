celebrity style,
New York Fashion Week is one of the most expected events for all sharp dressers. We all look forward when the best international fashion collections will be presented and of course, we monitor the latest hair trends.
Back in February, the women of Hollywood amazed us with the simplicity of their hairstyles. They demonstrated that this season... natural hairstyles are in fashion.
Seeing our celebrities during New York Fashion Week is always exciting and their hair certainly attracts our attention. This season bob hairstyles are the unquestionable leaders among other styles.
During Fashion Week , such celebrities as Sofia Richie, Christina Ricci, Diana Kruger, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ketty Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker chose short and long layered bob hairstyles which made their image simple and stunning at the same time.
Diana Kruger and Ketty Perry were remembered with short layered side swept bob haircuts that completed their elegant images perfectly.
Sofia Richie and Sarah Jessica Parker complemented their splendid haircuts with timeless center parts and light waves.
Gwyneth Paltrow completed her style with side-parted layered bob.
Leigh Lezark and Stassi Schroeder wore the stick straight hair middle-length bob haircuts.
Teyana Taylor appeared on New York Fashion Week with a chic chocolate center-parted bob that couldn`t but drew attention.
Photo credits: TOOFAB
Celebrity Hairstyles During New York Fashion Week 2017
Back in February, the women of Hollywood amazed us with the simplicity of their hairstyles. They demonstrated that this season... natural hairstyles are in fashion.
During Fashion Week , such celebrities as Sofia Richie, Christina Ricci, Diana Kruger, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ketty Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker chose short and long layered bob hairstyles which made their image simple and stunning at the same time.
Photo credits: TOOFAB
0 comments: