Woman Accuses MIGUEL of Sexual Assault via Social Media [PIC + Video]





"You blatantly disrespected my body in a public place. There is nothing I did or said that warranted this disgusting display of entitlement, rape culture and male privilege. I approached you respectfully and you still decided my body was not sacred enough to be treated as a human being. After we took this photo, you took it upon yourself to grab my breast and remove it from my shirt WITHOUT CONSENT.

You then proceeded to look at my naked breast with such a disgusting look on your face. It’s still embedded in my memory. The sneer of your lip and salivating mouth is making my stomach turn. I really don’t understand why you would do that to someone who approached you as a fan. I’m beyond disgusted right now. Are you used to treating random female strangers this way? Have you gotten away with this in the past?

Well, it stops HERE and NOW. I will not sit in shameful silence and allow sexual assault to be normalize."





R&B singeris facing a possible lawsuit after a fan claims he sexually assaulted her during a recent concert backstage.The alleged victim, who didn't legally named herself in the video and goes by the nameon Instagram, shared a video of herself describing her assault by saying "I used to be a fan of your music," making reference to the R&B singer.She further explained why she was no longer a fan:Though this story seems a little far fetch, granted miguel is around 4ft 9inces...and we're sure she is taller and stronger than him, she however didn't put up much fight. This is why:We don't condone these types of acts from celebrities or anyone in general, but our question to the victim is, why wasn't this reported to the authorities? And why use social media instead of the police to get your story out?