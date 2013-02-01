Safaree Sits Down With Wendy Williams; Talks Nicki Minaj Breakup & Remy Ma! [VIDEO]





“The last year, maybe year and a half, everything just got really different. [I must admit] we just grew apart. And at the end of the day, Meek had a lot to do with it, with me and her breaking up.”

“I just had an instinct. I had an intuition that there was more to it.” Wendy reminded the audience that Safaree’s hands weren’t entirely clean. “I’m not an angel. I’m not a saint and at the end of the day I wasn’t a 100 percent happy. I already was mentally on my way out. And I was like it’s just a matter of time before I physically leave.”

My name just being in it…I was on a flight when it happened and then when I landed, I’m hoping somebody didn’t die because I had about 300 calls and text messages of a whole bunch of people hitting me up.

“They tried to stop my interview, he said.” Wendy responded with “Don’t stop my hustle honey.”

“Do what’s right. That’s it. Do what’s right. You know what I did.”

's Ex-boyfriend and former hype-man,, is setting the record straight with talk show host,on why they broke up and Nicki's latest feud withThe new “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star recently appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to discuss everything from Remy Ma’s “SHEther” to his role in Nicki’s career.Safaree revealed that he wasn't aware of Nicki and Meek's relationship until after he discovered that they had two song collaborations on an album.Safaree also admitted to Wendy that Nicki's team didn't want him on the show, saying:Lastly, Safaree's final words to his ex-girlfriend if she were ever to listen or watch the interview was:Watch the full interview below: