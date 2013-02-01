Safaree Sits Down With Wendy Williams; Talks Nicki Minaj Breakup & Remy Ma! [VIDEO]

celebrity engagements,
Nicki Minaj's Ex-boyfriend and former hype-man, Safaree Samuels, is setting the record straight with talk show host, Wendy Williams on why they broke up and Nicki's latest feud with Remy Ma.
The new “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star recently appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to discuss everything from Remy Ma’s “SHEther” to his role in Nicki’s career.
On why they broke up, blaming Meek Mill:
“The last year, maybe year and a half, everything just got really different. [I must admit] we just grew apart. And at the end of the day, Meek had a lot to do with it, with me and her breaking up.”Safaree revealed that he wasn't aware of Nicki and Meek's relationship until after he discovered that they had two song collaborations on an album.
“I just had an instinct. I had an intuition that there was more to it.” Wendy reminded the audience that Safaree’s hands weren’t entirely clean. “I’m not an angel. I’m not a saint and at the end of the day I wasn’t a 100 percent happy. I already was mentally on my way out. And I was like it’s just a matter of time before I physically leave.”On Remy Ma's 'Shether' diss track:
My name just being in it…I was on a flight when it happened and then when I landed, I’m hoping somebody didn’t die because I had about 300 calls and text messages of a whole bunch of people hitting me up.Safaree also admitted to Wendy that Nicki's team didn't want him on the show, saying:
“They tried to stop my interview, he said.” Wendy responded with “Don’t stop my hustle honey.”Lastly, Safaree's final words to his ex-girlfriend if she were ever to listen or watch the interview was:
“Do what’s right. That’s it. Do what’s right. You know what I did.”Watch the full interview below:
