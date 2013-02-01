Rapper T.I Defends Snoop Dogg's Music Video & Career... Goes On Donald Trump!





“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump tweeted. “Jail time!”









Rapper and actoris defending his fellow artist and music legend,, by blasting Presidentwho tweeted about Snoop's failing music career via Twitter.As previously report: In Snoop's "Lavender" remix video he can be seen aiming a gun at a Donald Trump look-alike and in the process hurled several personal insults at the president in an Instagram post.See original tweet below:Although Snoop has not yet responded to Trump's tweet, Tip took it upon himself to do so late Wednesday on Instagram. T.I. — real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — called Snoop a “music legend” while at the same time hurled offensive words at Trump calling him a “f*cking tangerine tanned muskrat scrotum skin, lacefront possum fur wig wearing, alternative fact, atomic dog diarrhea face ass man.”See Tip's IG post below:So far, the Secret Service has not indicated whether it is investigating Snoop, but the agency told reporters that they are “aware” of the controversial imagery depicted in the “Lavender” music video.