P. Diddy's REVOLT TV Sued for "Racial Discrimination"; Mogul Finally Sells NYC Bachelor Pad





Rapper and music mogul,is reportedly being sued by five white men for "reverse discrimination".... claiming they were fired for being too old and white.The former Revolt staff,and four other producers, who'd previously worked for “The Howard Stern Show,” say they were hired by the network back in January 2014 and produced ​its popular urban talk radio program “The Breakfast Club” that airs mornings on Power 105.1 FM.Now, the producers, who are all white and over age 39, claim they were “” Executive Vice President“was always rude, condescending and dismissive towards the Goodstein Production Team,” the Manhattan civil suit ​claims.But instead of using the word "racial discrimination", the group of men are calling it "reverse" discrimination. The men also said that "production assistants would often come to work late, drunk and slept on the editing floor during work hours and suffered no repercussions for this behavior."It's however unclear how much the men are suing the network for but an attorney for the channel said, "these claims are without merit and have previously been dismissed by the [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.]Diddy, 47, has finally sold his New York City luxury apartment. The music mogul sold the Park Imperial pad for $5.7 million after it sat on the market for nearly five years.