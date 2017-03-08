Crazy News,
In the late hours of Wednesday night, a 20-year-old Brooklyn resident, Rubin Antonio Rodriguez, reportedly placed his head on a subway track and waited for an oncoming train to take his life shortly after he penned a suicide note on a Brooklyn platform.
According to the NY Post, the on-coming train was unable to stop -- decapitating him as it barreled into the station. Police found Rubin’s headless body at Carroll Gardens’ elevated Smith and Ninth streets station on the F and G lines at around 2:40 a.m., sources said.
The train operator told cops he tried to stop but it was too late. Over the years, we have heard of some gruesome suicides, but this by far is a horrible way to die.
OMG REPORT! 20-Year-old Decapitates Himself on Subway Tracks in NYC
