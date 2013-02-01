Celebrity beefs,

Nicki Minaj Take Shots At Remy Ma's Conviction & Motherhood On "No Frauds" [AUDIO]

On Thursday, Nicki Minaj released three new diss tracks aimed at her rival Remy Ma with help from her Young Money team Drake and Lil Wayne. DETAILS HERE >>

On one of the songs entitled, "No Frauds", Minaj took shots at Remy's conviction where she was sentenced to eight-years in prison after she had shot a former friend in the stomach for stealing money from her pocket-book. "What type of bum b--ch shoot a friend over a rap", Nicki raps.

Minaj, 34, also rapped about the "Love and Hip Hop: NY" reality star's motherhood, saying "what type of mother leave her one son over a stack?"

Listen to the track below:


Along with No Frauds, Minaj also released Regret In Your Tears and Changed It, which features Lil Wayne.

Nicki Minaj has also placed a bet, saying if Remy Ma can put out a hit song, book a show or interview without mentioning her name within the next 72 hours.... she's willing to pay her 500k.

Do you think Remy will take the bet?

