Jay Z Raps About His Unborn Twins On Shining feat. Beyoncé & Dj Khaled [AUDIO]

DJ Khaled has teamed up with the Carters to release a new single entitled, "Shining." The new track, which dropped late February and features Beyoncé and Jay Z, have already earned this week's highest debut on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.


The track could not have came at a better time in the Carters life as they are expecting twins. Jay-Z also rapped about his unborn twins, saying: "Why is no one talking about Jay's line about his babies. It's soo cute! "Don't let me have a son imma ooouuu send him to school in all my jewels... whatever GOD gives me I'm cool!"﻿﻿

Awe, too cute! But if you haven't heard the single as of yet, check it out below:


