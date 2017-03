ISH JUST GOT REAL! Bow Wow Threatens President Trump: "I Will Pimp Out Your Wife!"

Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on his Twitter wall on Wednesday.

has rushed to the defense of his uncle and rapperfollowing President's comments about Snoop's failing music career on Twitter (Mar.15th).On Wednesday, the actor and rapper -- whose real name is Shad Moss -- took to Twitter to tell the President if he continues to publicity disrespect his uncle he will be forced to “pimp” his wife and First Lady,See what Bow Wow tweeted below:Bow Wow is the latest artist to publicly defend Snoop over his controversial music video for the remix video of “Lavender,” which shows the rapper aiming a toy gun at a clown dressed as Trump and then pulling the trigger.As previously reported, T.I. also took shots at Trump via Instagram. See what he had to sayDo you think Bow Wow threatening to pimp Melania is free speech or slander? Let us know in the comments below.....