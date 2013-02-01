Bow Wow,
Ish just got real ya'll!
ISH JUST GOT REAL! Bow Wow Threatens President Trump: "I Will Pimp Out Your Wife!"
Bow Wow has rushed to the defense of his uncle and rapper Snoop Dogg following President Donald Trump's comments about Snoop's failing music career on Twitter (Mar.15th). Get the full details inside >>
On Wednesday, the actor and rapper -- whose real name is Shad Moss -- took to Twitter to tell the President if he continues to publicity disrespect his uncle he will be forced to “pimp” his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump.
See what Bow Wow tweeted below:
Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on his Twitter wall on Wednesday.Bow Wow is the latest artist to publicly defend Snoop over his controversial music video for the remix video of “Lavender,” which shows the rapper aiming a toy gun at a clown dressed as Trump and then pulling the trigger.
As previously reported, T.I. also took shots at Trump via Instagram. See what he had to say HERE
Do you think Bow Wow threatening to pimp Melania is free speech or slander? Let us know in the comments below.....
