First Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Has A Message For All Racial Hangup Americans!





“To be the first African-American woman is a beautiful thing,” Lindsay told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m honored and humbled to be the one chosen. Because that’s how I feel: like I was chosen to be in this role.”

“

That's a common question that I get from black people.

”

“It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.” With that being said, she does, however, hope that the men cast to fight for her affections will actually be diverse.

“I’m hoping that as a black Bachelorette you’re going to get to see a more diverse cast, a cast that’s reflective of what America looks like,” she said. “And not just Bachelor Nation or whatever else, but what America looks like.”

“I know there are going to be people who criticize what I do no matter what, but I’m just trying to not get caught up in it,” Lindsay said. “I feel like it was meant to be and that outweighs any fear or pressure that I have in being the first African-American Bachelorette.”

