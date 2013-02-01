Donald Trump,
Rapper Snoop Dogg is stirring up some controversy over an unreleased video of him shooting at a clown dressed as Donald Trump, which quickly prompted a response from the President via Twitter.
The video shows Snoop shooting at the Trump character with a toy gun that releases a flag with the word, "bang." Trump had this to say about Snoop's assassination video:
Donald Trump NOT HAPPY with Snoop's "Trump Assassination Video"
"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.The clip also sparked a response from Florida's Senator, Marco Rubio, who tells TMZ:
"We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about." He adds that if the "wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem."
