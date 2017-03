Donald Trump NOT HAPPY with Snoop's "Trump Assassination Video"

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

"We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about." He adds that if the "wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem."

FYI: Rubio lost to Trump in the Republican primary campaign."

Rapperis stirring up some controversy over an unreleased video of him shooting at a clown dressed as, which quickly prompted a response from the President via Twitter.The video shows Snoop shooting at the Trump character with a toy gun that releases a flag with the word, "bang." Trump had this to say about Snoop's assassination video:The clip also sparked a response from Florida's Senator,, who tells TMZ:Snoop's latest video is for new remixed of the song "Lavender," by Canadian groupfeaturing himself and. Check out the clip below courtesy of Independent.co