Ciara's Hubby Russell Wilson Gets Dragged for Letting Cici's Bestfriend Do What?!! Details Inside...

Ciara's fans are calling out her husband Russell Wilson over what appears to be an innocent act but to them, it was foul!

During Ciara and Russell's live streamed anniversary dinner on International Women's Day in Maryland, the pro-NFLer reportedly asked Cici's best-friend, Yolanda Frederick, to sit on his lap and many fans find that not only inappropriate but very disrespectful to his pregnant wife.


According to close sources, "Ciara however doesn't believe what Russell and Yolando did was inappropriate and trust her husband 100-percent."



