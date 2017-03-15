Amy Schumer RESPONDS to Negative Reviews of Netflix Special... See Who She's Blaming!

"I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the "journalists" who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that "viewers aren't happy" with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. Read the @splitsider article.

They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going. I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as "news" this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls.

"I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it's embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one! 😘😘😘

Actressis hitting back at the Internet “trolls” who she claims launched an online campaign to tank the reviews of her latest Netflix special.Just one week after Schumer's comedy show,, aired on Netflix (Mar. 7), hundreds of fans gave the show one-star reviews that sparked a response from Schumer.She responded to the backlash Wednesday on her Instagram account, quoting a report from a news site called Splitsider that she claims hundreds of trolls purposefully spammed her comedy special with negative reviews, as a take down to ruin her show.She continued:Lastly, Schumer also thanked the internet trolls by saying:While Schumer says the Netflix members who called her special “awful,” “unfunny,” and “unwatchable” were organized by Reddit users who mounted a troll campaign against her.See Schumer's original IG post below: