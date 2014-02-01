Hey Bey-Baby! Beyoncé Pregnant with Twins... [Photo]

Beyonce,
The Carters are expecting not one but TWO!
On Wednesday, Beyonce took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her baby bump. The "Jealous" songstress, who had the media and fans buzzing about her pregnancy, captioned the photo saying;
Congrats to the POWER COUPLE!
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed 2 times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by 2, and we thank you for your well wishes. -- The Carters."Jay Z and Beyonce, 35, already have a daughter together, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.
