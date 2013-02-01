Celebrity beefs,
Do you remember that EPIC Drake and Meek Mill social media feud? Well, during a recent interview with Beats 1's OVO sound radio Drizzy admitted it was all about Nicki Minaj.
The Canadian-rapper told DJ Semtex that he has the utmost respect for Minaj despite dissing her current boyfriend.
Drake Talks ‘More Life,’ Admits Meek Mill BEEF was about Nicki Minaj! [AUDIO]
“My biggest focus the entire time was I cannot disrespect Nicki Minaj or use Nicki Minaj in any way other than to lift her up, that’s just not in my character.” Drake continued in the interview revealing that he didn’t call him names, he “just used wit” — referring to his song “Back to Back,” diss track.When asked if will ever be friends with Meek, Drake explained that their feud wasn’t that bad, but he’s “just not somebody 'HE' ever wanna be friends with.”
“I just really don’t have that level of respect for him because of his actions. So I’m not really looking to be friends, or be cordial,” he said. “It’s something that happened, it is what it is and unfortunately for him it’s part of history, rap history but at the end of the day its really something that’s over and done with and I’m not tryna make any songs or be like boys or any of that sh-t. I’m good, I’m great, I’m happy with my friends, I’m happy doing my music over here and it doesn’t need to go anywhere from here, because we look stupid if we keep it going but it’s just like yeah. All blessings to Jay and Nas for coming together after all those years and I can’t predict what’s going to happen in the future, but right now nah I’m good – just be over there, I’ll be over here – that’s it.”Listen to the full interview above!
