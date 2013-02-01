Christie Brinkley, 63, Poses with Daughters on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue













With three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers through 1981, actress and modelis back on the magazine cover at the age of 63!Brinkley, who first shared the cover photo on her Instagram, poses with 31-year-old, her daughter with singer, and 18-year-old, on the issue coming out later this month.Brinkley also thanked Sports Illustrated "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date."Brinkley's daughter Joel shared a picture of herself solo on Instagram saying, "This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day.""I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things. I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself," Cook commented on her sister's photo.Brinkley told reporters she didn't want her last cover for the magazine to be just about her and including her daughters seemed just right.