While today will leave a bad taste in many American's mouths and turning a blind-eye to the inauguration, Donald Trump will be sworn in less than an hour as the 45th President of the United States of America. Watch the live clip inside....
And in President Barack Obama's final hour as Commander in Chief, he released a statement saying:
Watch: Donald Trump's Inauguration Here.....Barack Obama Welcomes the Trump Family
President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States today and Yahoo News will be there to bring you live coverage. From the crowds gathering all morning and the swearing in to the parade and parties, we’ll have all the latest from Washington.Check out the live clip below:
“America is not the project of any one person. The single-most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'we.'" -President Obama. Adding, "This is our record. This is the progress we’ve made."They will be missed.
