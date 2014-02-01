Celebrity Babies,
Music producer and singer Pharrell Williams is the proud father of THREE!
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Williams' wife, Helen Lasichanh, 36, had given birth to triplets and a source close to the proud parents said that the "babies are healthy and their mom is doing just fine."
According to Vanity Fair magazine, the reps for the producer has declined to confirm the gender and names of the babies.
43-year-old Pharrell and Helen, who officially tied the knot back in October (2013) and kept their latest pregnancy a secret until September 2016, are already parents to son Rocket Ayer who just turned 8 this past November.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Pharrell Williams' Wife, Helen, Gives Birth to TRIPLETS!
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Williams' wife, Helen Lasichanh, 36, had given birth to triplets and a source close to the proud parents said that the "babies are healthy and their mom is doing just fine."
According to Vanity Fair magazine, the reps for the producer has declined to confirm the gender and names of the babies.
43-year-old Pharrell and Helen, who officially tied the knot back in October (2013) and kept their latest pregnancy a secret until September 2016, are already parents to son Rocket Ayer who just turned 8 this past November.
Congrats to the happy couple!
0 comments: