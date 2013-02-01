Golden Globes: Meryl Streep's Acceptance Speech, Takes Subtle Shots At Donald Trump





Actresswas presented with theAward at last night's Golden Globes Award show.The acting legend gave a stem-winder of a speech that took shots at President-Elect Donald Trump without ever mentioning his name. During Streep's speech, she encouraged everyone to help protect freedom of press including press freedom.She also went on to pay tribute to her “friend, the dear, departed Princess Leia,” who told her to “take your broken heart, make it into art.”Watch the clip below: