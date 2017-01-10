Celebrities,

Fetty Wap Got That "Trap D***", Sex-tape With Alexis Skyy Gets Leaked Online!

Rapper Fetty Wap and his side-piece Alexis Skyy is doing some damage control after their freaky sex-tape was recently leaked online.

The New Jersey native, who came on the scene with his smash hit "679", continues to be the center of attention from being videoed arguing with his child's mother whom he threatened to kill to now smashing Skyy on camera.

Via TMZ:
The rapper's lawyers have drafted "cease and desist letters" to websites posting the clip, screenshots -- and also to Alexis. The letter doesn't accuse her of leaking the video, but it does warn her a lawsuit could be coming her way if they find out she did.
Wondering what Fetty's new baby momma, Masika, thinks about him slinging d*** on camera? Anyways, the site also reports that:
As for whether it's definitely him on the tape -- Fetty's camp won't confirm.
Well, we can confirm it's indeed the rapper because we've seen it....not once nor twice but THREE times....don't judge us. It was that JUICY!


Lastly, TMZ's source claims, "Fetty believes he and Alexis are the only people in possession of the video." And before any Adult Entertainment company can market the video, both  parties have to sign off on any distribution deal.

So, we were going to post a STILL from the video only because ole' dude got that good joy stick but we can't due to these internet lawyers having GWL under a close EYE WATCH.
