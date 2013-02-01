Angela Simmons Shows Off Post-Baby Body For First Time Since Giving Birth!









" What they fail to tell you is that you will never be the same after you have a baby .. you actually just become stronger." #WelcomeToTheNewMe #Onit #GreatWorkOutThisAm @itscoachnelson @supremeteamboxing !!! Thanks for building me up 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Who said a baby changes everything?Just four months after giving birth to her son,, new-momwas back in the gym and hitting the treadmill hard. Now, all that hard work has paid off because Simmons recently shared a photo of her svelte figure in a bikini while on vacation.Check out the pic below:Need a little words of encouragement? Here's what Simmons had to say to ladies around the world:Sweet!