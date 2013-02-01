celebrity engagements,
As Kanye West recovers from his recent hospitalization, word on the street is that his reality star wife, Kim Kardashian, is thinking about getting a divorce. READ MORE INSIDE>>
According to Us Weekly, Kardashian has been speaking to her family about getting a divorce from her husband, but a source alleges, “It will take some time before she can do anything.” An inside source also echoes similar sentiments to Yahoo Celebrity that the famous couple has “had problems for a while … before his sudden breakdown.”
TROUBLE IN PARADISE...Are Kim and Kanye West Headed for Divorce?
“I wouldn’t be surprised if they can’t recover from the strain of the past several months,” the source continued.Another source claims that Kim isn't in any rush to separate from the rapper as she is willing to make her marriage work for the sake of their two kids, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint West. The troubled rapper is also out of the hospital but is currently seeking outpatient care away from his family.
