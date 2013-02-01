T.I RESPONDS to wife, Tiny, DIVORCE Filings.....Details Inside!

Celebrity Divorces,
It looks like the TIP Empire has fallen apart.
Rapper T.I. is about to be a single father of FIVE because earlier this week his wife, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, of six years have filed for a divorce in Georgia's Henry County courthouse.
According to TheDirty, Tiny filed the legal docs on Dec. 7th after citing irreconcilable differences. Sources say, Tip and Tiny had been going through a rough patch that started several months before an awkward photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with the rapper's nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party.
Tip reportedly felt that the photo-op was a "slap in the face" telling his friends no wife of his would have sided with his enemies.
The former couple got married back in 2010 and have 3 kids together -- 2 sons and 1 daughter. The split comes just months after the season finale the couple’s hit reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which aired on VH1.
But we're not done yet.... Tip had a subtle reponse to his soon-to-be ex-wife's divorce filing:
Okay now... it appears Tip is ready for the new year.
Image credits: Twitter
2017.... Resolution.... #USorELSE #LetterToTheSystem OUT ERRRWHERE!!!! pic.twitter.com/NvykoUMWBu— T.I. (@Tip) December 24, 2016
