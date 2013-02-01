Chris Brown,
Despite her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, publicly announcing on Instagram "he pretty much wants her back," Karrueche Tran was spotted a day later in West Hollywood.
On Thursday night, Karrueche decided to have a gurls, yes gurls, night out at Catch LA, rocking a white ensemble matched with meshed boots and a army print jacket.
And with her ex on her back....blowing off some steam at a nightclub is the best way to go!
SPOTTED: Karrueche Tran Out & About in Hollywood......
