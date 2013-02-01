SPEAK ON IT! John Legend BLAST Kanye West Following His Meeting with Donald Trump









West's visit to the Trump Towers seemed to have rattled some feathers in the industry and forced R&B singer John Legend to call his meeting with Trump on Tuesday a "publicity stunt."







“I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt. I think Kanye was a publicity stunt,” the singer, 37, told the French magazine. Legend — who along with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were strong supporters of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the presidential race and often slammed Trump on social media.

“I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country,” said Legend. “I think the things he’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing. Whatever’s in his mind, I disagree with him.” West, 39, tweeted that he met with Trump, 70, only to discuss “multicultural issues,” including “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”









The duo also posed for photos after their early morning meeting, and Trump later told reporters they are "longtime friends and had discussed life in the past.”



But Legend wasn't the only celebrity to react to West and Trump's meeting, Sophia Bush and Josh Gad, expressed their outrage on social media.



We're not sure how this meeting will affect West's friendship with Legend, including the rapper's long time friendship with Beyonce and Jay-Z whom were also supporters of Hillary.





Ain't this some ish!!! In a new interview with Clique magazine, the "Love Me Now" singer had this to say:Legend — who along with his wife,, were strong supporters of Democratic nomineeduring the presidential race and often slammed Trump on social media.West, 39, tweeted that he met with Trump, 70, only to discuss “multicultural issues,” including “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”The duo also posed for photos after their early morning meeting, and Trump later told reporters they are "longtime friends and had discussed life in the past.”But Legend wasn't the only celebrity to react to West and Trump's meeting,and, expressed their outrage on social media.We're not sure how this meeting will affect West's friendship with Legend, including the rapper's long time friendship withandwhom were also supporters of Hillary.

Althoughis currently receiving outpatient treatments from a rehab center, the rapper recently found some time to visit President electat his home in Midtown, Manhattan.