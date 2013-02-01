celebrity mishaps,

Soulja Boy Exposes Himself on Twitter.... The Thirst is Real!

Rapper Soulja Boy is no stranger to media scrunity and in fact, he's becoming quite the attention wh*re.

The rapper, who co-stars on the hit reality show "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood," recently released a series of clips of himself showing off his amazing body arts and noticeably d**k print for his millions of fans to see.

As reported by TMZ, the video was released just days before the rapper was arrested following someone notifying LAPD after he allegedly threatened someone on Twitter on Saturday. According to the report, upon arrival to the rapper's home in Hollywood Hills, California, a gun was found on the premises, which led to his arrest.

He was later released on a bond and is expected to see a judge after the New Year.

