Roc-A-Fella Logo Designer Sues Beyoncé .. Details Inside





Roc-A-Fella logo designer,, is taking Mrs. Carter to court over misuse of his logo in her hit '' video.Tmz reports that Walker, who owns the rights to’s Roc-A-Fella Records logo, has filed a lawsuit againstfor using the iconic symbol without his permission. He stressed in the court docs, "being that she's Jay-Z wife isn't a pass to use the logo."Walker also states that his work is prominently displayed in the music clip, but the only place you see it is on Jay Z’s chain, guess for him that’s plenty.Although, Jay-Z isn’t named in this particular lawsuit, Walker had reportedly lost a separate $7 million lawsuit against the rapper back in September, and now he's trying to shake Hov's wife down for a few million.