Blac Chyna
Last night, Rob Kardashian, who has been keeping his diabetes under control for the past couple of months, was rushed to the ER due health related issues.
TMZ reported that the "Rob & Chyna" reality star was rushed to the West Hill Medical Center on Wednesday night to receive treatment for symptom's associated with his diabetes.
A source close Kardashian told the site this recent health scare was caused by the "stress from his turbulent relationship with Blac Chyna" which drove him to eat excessively and has even gained an alarming amount of weight recently. The source went on to say that with Chyna's recent move -- taking their son and breaking off their engagement -- also caused Rob to lose control over his diabetes.
Rob's mom Kris Jenner was later seen arriving at the hospital with her fiance Corey Gamble. Chyna arrived shortly after.
Kardashian was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning.
Rob Kardashian HOSPITALIZED... Details on How Blac Chyna Played A Part!
