Rob & Blac Chyna Gets Into a Physical Fight... Kylie Jenner Moves Chyna's Son In!





The on-again, off-again couple had a fight that turned physical prior to [Chyna moving out with her two kids]. Chyna allegedly punched Rob in "his back and arms and was in a drunken rage," a source tells the publication, adding that Corey Gamble -- Rob's mother Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend -- then walked in on the altercation and "ripped Chyna off of Rob."

"This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family," the 29-year-old reality star wrote. "I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."

"I was doing swell before I got with him!" Chyna wrote. "Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! Being an absolute lunatic and then cover it up with gifts! I was verbally abused every other day. I was still there with nothing but high hopes for us!"





"I truly loved Angela," he responded. "I gave everything I owned for her. Didn't know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before. ... Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me."

